Australia-based Hawker Pacific has delivered a modified King Air 350 aircraft to the Royal New Zealand (NZ) Air Force (RNZAF).

This concludes the delivery of all four aircraft under a ten-year contract. It comprised a King Air 350 sensor and non-sensor twin-engine turboprop aircraft.

Additionally, the company provided engineering and logistics support for the aircraft and associated ground training systems.

The aircraft will be used by the RNZAF’s 42 Squadron based at Ohakea in NZ.

Australian Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said: “This is a significant defence export by a local company, demonstrating the capability of Australia’s defence industry as a global exporter.



“Supporting Australia’s defence industry remains a priority, particularly through the Covid-19 recovery phase, and there are many opportunities for Australian and NZ businesses to work together.

The project was managed and engineered by Hawker Pacific’s Special Missions design team in Sydney, Australia.

Once developed, the installation and testing were conducted at the company’s facility in Bankstown.

The aircrew training capability contract includes the lease and performance-based support of the KA350 fleet to be modified with airborne and ground systems.

Specialist systems for the aircraft were delivered by MAROPS and Rockwell Collins.

Price added: “NZ is one of Australia’s closest friends and defence partners. Trans-Tasman cooperation is strengthening our already strong bilateral relationship.

“Just recently, the Minister for Defence and I spoke with NZ Defence Minister the Hon Ron Mark about working together in the fight against Covid-19.”

