Rostec delivers modernised A-50U long-range aircraft to Russian forces

A Russian A-50U at Vladivostok International Airport 2019. Credit: Cantiana/commons.wikimedia.org.

Russian state-owned company Rostec has handed over a modernised A-50U long-range air surveillance/control aircraft to Russian Aerospace Forces.

The Vega Group, a part of the Ruselectronics within Rostec and the Beriev Aircraft Company, which is part of Rostec’s United Aircraft, delivered the long-range ‘flying radar’ to Russian troops.

The A-50U radar is capable of detecting fundamentally new types of aircraft, and can also simultaneously track a high number of targets and guided fighters when compared with the earlier upgrade.

According to Rostec, A-50U was upgraded under a large-scale programme for the renewal of the Airborne Warning And Control System (AWACS) aircraft fleet.

Rostec noted that this modernised aircraft is equipped with new electronics for higher performance and speed, and comes with increased functional software capabilities.

The enhanced ergonomics of the plane are designed to increase the tactical personnel’s efficiency.

Furthermore, the upgraded ‘flying radar’ is equipped with a new navigation system.

Vega Concern general director Vyacheslav Mikheev said: “Airborne early warning aircraft are flying radars with the functionality of a command post.

“The speed of detecting and countering air targets of a potential enemy depends on their technical equipment, the performance of the installed electronic systems and flight characteristics, which is confirmed by the combat experience gained.

“We continue to work on the modernization of the military A-50 to the level of the A-50U. This is the seventh such complex delivered to the troops. We plan to commission the next board in 2023.”

The A-50U AWACS aircraft is an advanced version of the A-50 plane.

It can be deployed in a range of missions, including detection, tracking and identification friend or foe (IFF) determination of aerial and land-based targets.

Currently, only Russia and the US are engaged in the development of AWACS systems.