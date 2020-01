Rostec State Corporation subsidiary Rosoboronexport has signed a contract to export its Mi-38T helicopters.

The helicopters will be supplied to a foreign customer and the delivery will mark the first export contract.

The company has not revealed further details about the number of units to be exported nor the customer.

Manufactured by the Kazan Helicopter Plant, a subsidiary of Rostec’s Russian Helicopters Company, the helicopter is a medium-range multipurpose air vehicle available in the military and civil versions.

Mi-38T is an upgraded version of Mi-38, with a maximum take-off weight of 15,600kg and a cruising speed of 300km/h. It can airlift around 40 people and hold up to 5,000kg in its cargo compartment or on an external sling.



Rosoboronexport director general Alexander Mikheev said: “The signed contract became another starting point in the implementation of the Military-Technical Cooperation Strategy approved by the President of Russia in 2019.

“A new product of the Russian helicopter industry, which is largely unique in its segment, was successfully launched on the global market in record time. The Mi-38T was built entirely from domestic high-tech components.”

The helicopter uses conventional single-rotor configuration and is designed for around-the-clock operations.

Mi-35T is more efficient than it’s other foreign counterparts. The helicopter is fully operational in extreme weather conditions ranging from -45°C to 50°C, including tropical climate and mountain regions.

The interiors of the helicopter can be customised according to the needs and comfort of the passengers with a VIP configuration also available.

Mikheev added: “Its maiden flight took place in late 2018, and today, in addition to the already contracted machines, Rosoboronexport is processing a few more requests for their delivery to foreign partners.”