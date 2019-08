Rosoboronexport is set to unveil the export variants of the Su-57E fifth-generation multirole fighter jet and the Il-112VE light military transport aircraft at the MAKS 2019 International Air Show.

The air show will be held between 27 August and 1 September at Zhukovsky International Airport in Russia.

Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said: “MAKS is a traditional platform for aviation premieres. This year, Rostec’s display includes 250 plus new models of aircraft, avionics, aircraft engines and airfield equipment, including over 40 items that are being showcased at MAKS for the first time. I am sure these products will attract a lot of attention of our foreign partners.”

The Su-57E fighter from Sukhoi is manufactured by Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant (KоAAP) and Ilyushin’s Il-112VE aircraft is built by VACM. Both aircraft have been awarded the required export permits, Rosoboronexport stated.



Rosoboronexport director general and Russian Engineering Union deputy chairman Alexander Mikheev said: “At MAKS 2019, Russian manufacturers will be unveiling the fifth-generation Su-57E multirole fighter jet and the Il-112VE light military transport aircraft, the hottest and most anticipated new products of recent years.



“Rosoboronexport is ready, at the request of foreign partners, to present these aircraft and turn a new page in promoting state-of-the-art aircraft systems in the world market.”

The Su-57E fifth-generation multirole aircraft system can support missions against air, ground and surface targets.

The aircraft is designed for operations in any weather during the day or at night and in a severe jamming environment.

A reduced radar and infrared signature enables stealth capabilities. The Su-57E also has improved supersonic cruise capability.

Other key enhancements in the fighter jet include multi-mission capability, automation and AI technologies, all-azimuth and multiple target capability, as well as manoeuvrability.

The Il-112VE transport aircraft can be used for the transportation and airdropping of cargo, vehicles, equipment, ammunition and personnel.