Rolls-Royce has reportedly scaled back attempts to join a programme to build a new fighter jet for Turkey in partnership with Kale Group.

The programme seeks to create Turkey’s first combat aircraft.

Financial Times (FT) first broke the story and stated that the company’s decision will affect the UK’s ambitions to ensure the British aerospace industry plays a pivotal role in the project.



In January 2017, the UK Prime Minister Theresa May signed a defence deal with Turkey worth more than £100m to develop the Turkish fighter jet. The deal involves BAE Systems working in partnership with Turkish companies to build the bespoke TF-X fighter jet.

In May, Kale Group formed a joint venture (JV) with Rolls-Royce to target aircraft engine opportunities in Turkey.

The JV saw the TF-X fighter jet project as a key opportunity and presented an engine solution for the programme last year.

According to reports in FT and Reuters, differences between Kale and Rolls-Royce surfaced last year over the sharing of intellectual property and the involvement of a Qatari-Turkish company.

Citing several sources, FT stated that attempts to resolve the dispute failed and Rolls-Royce had given up on its efforts to win the bid for the fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

A Rolls-Royce spokesperson was quoted by Reuters as saying: “We have worked closely with Kale throughout this process and the offer that remains on the table is for a co-developed solution delivered through our JV company, TAEC.”