Rohde & Schwarz to deliver radio communications for T-7A Red Hawk

Rohde & Schwarz to deliver radio communications for Boeing T-7A Red Hawk aircraft. Credit: Boeing.

Boeing has awarded a contract to Rohde & Schwarz to provide software defined, multiband-capable airborne transceivers for T-7A Red Hawk aircraft.

The MR6000R transceivers, which are from the SOVERON software-defined radio family, meet small size, lightweight and low power requirements. They weigh less than 4kg.

Rohde & Schwarz US president and CEO Frank Dunn said: “We are proud to work with Boeing, having committed ourselves to delivering systems that meet the training needs of the US Air Force.

“The airborne transceivers from the SOVERON radio family provide excellent RF characteristics suitable for applications in harsh military environments for all types of airborne platforms.

“As this is a software defined radio, we can adapt it for further training opportunities.”



R&S MR6000R covers a frequency range from 30MHz to 400MHz.

The transceivers support the Nato frequency algorithms ‘HAVE QUICK II for interoperability and digital fast frequency hopping standard SATURN’.

Boeing Defense & Space, Germany vice-president Michael Hostetter said: “This cooperation is the culmination of years of unwavering teamwork by Boeing and Rohde & Schwarz.

“Along with updated technology and performance capabilities, the T-7A will be fitted with an enhanced radio communications suite, giving it an added benefit, preparing pilots for fifth-generation aircraft.”

The T-7A Red Hawk is an advanced pilot training system developed for the US Air Force (USAF) to train the next generation of pilots.

It is being offered by Boeing in partnership with Saab. Its ‘flexible design’ can easily adapt to emerging technologies and training needs.