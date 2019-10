The New Zealand Government has decided to contribute a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 (P-3) aircraft to support United Nations sanctions against North Korea.

This is the second time that the country is supporting the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

A P-3 was deployed by New Zealand in support of UNSC sanctions resolutions in September and October 2018.

New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters said: “New Zealand strongly supports international efforts to maintain peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

“Continuing to work towards the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of North Korea requires the full implementation of UNSC sanctions resolutions, alongside further dialogue.”



The maritime patrol aircraft will be stationed at Kadena Air Base in Japan.

During the period from mid-October to November this year, the aircraft will conduct patrols and perform surveillance missions over international waters in North Asia.

New Zealand Defence Minister Ron Mark said: “This deployment is New Zealand’s second contribution to coordinated efforts alongside our partners to detect and deter North Korea’s evasion of UNSC sanctions through illicit ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned goods.

“It is important that we continue to work with our partners to support the effective implementation of UNSC sanctions resolutions.”

The UN sanctions against North Korea were enforced between 2006 and 2017. These are intended to stop North Korea from funding its nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles and others development programmes.

However, Pyongyang has been violating UN resolutions by conducting missile launches.

In June this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to restart negotiations for the Korean denuclearisation process.