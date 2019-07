The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has awarded a contract to AAR to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) of its CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet.

Under the four-year contract, AAR will deliver these MRO services for Logistics Centre Woensdrecht (LCW).

LCW is a provider of logistics services for the Netherlands Defence Ministry. It handles the maintenance and supply of F-16s and helicopters.

EMSD programme manager Chinook lieutenant colonel Remco Bastiaan said: “The RNLAF is pleased to have an MRO contract in place for their CH-47 APU’s.



“The Chinook community is excited to have a trusted partner like AAR support the RNLAF to maintain and improve the availability of the Chinook fleet and looks forward to sustaining and expanding their valued relationship.”



AAR will provide the MRO work for the Dutch Chinook fleet at its component repair facility in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The facility has experience in repair management, component maintenance, supply chain and depot services.

AAR Component Repair general manager Eric Bron said: “AAR has been a proud and trusted partner of the Royal Netherlands Air Force on the F-16 platform for more than 25 years.

“This step expanding our MRO services to the CH-47 Chinook platform reflects our strong relationship, dedication to exceeding customer expectations and shared core values with the RNLAF.

“We deliver tailored services and capabilities based on commercial best practices and our customers’ unique needs to produce the highest quality work and cost savings.”

An APU is an on-board engine used to primarily start the main engines of the aircraft.

The unit can also power aircraft systems while on the ground when they are not being used to start the engines and, if necessary, in flight.

Earlier this year, the RNLAF began the modernisation of its Boeing-built multi-mission CH-47F Chinooks.

The service has 11 CH-47Ds and six CH-47Fs in its fleet.

In July last year, the RNLAF signed a combined helicopter support services contract with Boeing.

The contract covers the supply of maintenance, services and spare parts to the RNLAF’s fleet of AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters.