The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has selected Boeing to deliver maintenance, services and spare parts for the service’s existing fleet of AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters.

Boeing will provide the support services under a combined helicopter support (COHESU) agreement signed between the two parties.

Under the performance-based logistics contract, Boeing will deliver helicopter support for the airforce’s Chinook and Apache fleets. The company will also develop new and advanced solutions for the Dutch industry.



“RNLAF and Boeing’s service agreement is a modification of an integrated fleet support initiative that started in 2014.”

RNLAF commander lieutenant general Dennis Luyt said: “The strategic cooperation between the RNLAF and Boeing is very important and with the COHESU from Boeing we enter into a next phase.

“In this phase, we need to stretch ourselves as a joint team to be innovative to meet the demanding requirements of adequate and affordable support for the transition into a fifth-generation RNLAF with current, upgraded and new Boeing helicopters being part of it.”

The support programme has been designed to offer performance-based logistics support for selected Apache and Chinook helicopter components, in addition to providing maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as transactional repair and overhaul, and Apache obsolescence support.

Furthermore, the agreement will support a Chinook modification programme that will replace the Netherlands Air Force’s CH-47D helicopters with new CH-47F variants.

Currently, the Netherlands Air Force fleet comprises a total of 28 AH-64D helicopters, 11 CH-47D, and six CH-47F helicopters.