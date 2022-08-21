Revealed: The defence companies best positioned to weather future industry disruption

Raytheon Technologies is the aerospace and defence company best positioned to benefit from future defence disruption in the sector, according to GlobalData analysts.

The US-based firm comes top of the list in a ranking of overall leadership in the themes that matter most among defense companies.

These themes, which can be defined as any issues that keep CEOs awake at night, describe technological, macroeconomic and industry-specific challenges that companies are currently facing, as well as the opportunities they create. GlobalData’s Thematic Research ecosystem identifies and tracks these challenges, and how they create the long-term winners and losers of the mining industry.

Raytheon Technologies scored highly in several areas, particularly when it comes to Directed Energy Weapons, High Intensity Warfare, Hypersonic Technologies, Internet of Military Things, Soldier Modernisation and Cybersecurity, where it received top marks of five out of five.

Raytheon Technologies received scores of four for Drones, ESG , M&A and Artificial Intelligence performances.

These scores represent GlobalData analysts’ assessments of the competitiveness of each company regarding a particular theme. They are then weighted based on their importance and used to create the final industry ranking.

Raytheon Technologies is followed in our ranking by Northrop Grumman , Leidos and Boeing.

The interactive graphic below allows you to compare company ratings across the ten themes in question. The higher up a company is on the list, the better positioned it is to weather disruption in the future, while the companies at the bottom are more vulnerable to disruptive threats.

Click on any of the companies to compare them across all the themes in our analysis.

Our analysis reveals that companies from the US are some of the best-prepared players in the defence sector. Companies from Netherlands and UK also performed well.

These scores are based on overall technology, macroeconomic and sector-specific leadership in ten of the key themes that matter most to the mining industry and are generated by GlobalData analysts' assessments.

This article is based on GlobalData research figures as of 15 August, 2022. For more up to date figures, check the GlobalData website.