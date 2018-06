The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) has re-activated its 434 ‘Bluenose’ Squadron at a ceremony at the National Air Force Museum of Canada in Trenton, Ontario.

Re-established as 434 Operational Test and Evaluation (OT&E) Squadron, the unit has been stood up for the fifth time and will operate under the command of the RCAF Aerospace Warfare Centre (RAWC).

Once operational, the squadron will combine five existing test and evaluation flights (TEFs), in addition to developing two new TEFs under one unit.



“Headquartered at the RAWC, the squadron will help support the warfare centre’s mandated role as a facilitator for the airforce.”

434 OT&E Squadron commanding officer lieutenant colonel Graham Edwards said: “The amalgamation of the RCAF’s test and evaluation flights under one unit and the implementation of a new air test and evaluation governance system supports the establishment of the RCAF Aerospace Warfare Centre as a change-driver and enabler.

“434 OT&E Squadron will, through the execution of prioritised command-driven test and evaluation, ensure the RCAF has the operational capability to address the air power challenges of today and the future.”

The squadron’s associated TEFs will remain co-located with the fleets they support.

The 434 ‘Bluenose’ Squadron was formed in 1943 at Royal Air Force Station Tholthrope, Yorkshire, UK, as part of the RCAF’s No 6 Bomber Group.