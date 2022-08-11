RCAF implements operational pause on CT114 Tutor aircraft fleet

A CT-114 Tutor aircraft prepares to take off from Canadian Forces Base Comox in British Columbia. Credit: Mike W./Flickr (Creative Commons).

The Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) Operational Airworthiness Authority (OAA) has temporarily halted the flight operations for the CT114 Tutor aircraft fleet.

The operational pause was ordered by OAA and 1 Canadian Air Division (Cdn Air Div) Commander major general Iain Huddleston, after consulting with the Directorate of Flight Safety investigators.

Huddleston also consulted with the experts from the Technical Airworthiness Authority, under the Canadian Department of National Defence’s (DND) Assistant Deputy Minister (Materiel).

This comes after the aircraft experienced an emergency during take-off in Fort St John, British Columbia, Canada on 2 August.

According to DND, the pilot managed to immediately land the aircraft and suffered no injury, but the plane was damaged in the process.

Huddleston said: “RCAF aircraft cannot be flown unless they are determined to be airworthy and safe to fly.

“Given that cause of this accident remains to be determined by the Airworthiness Investigative Authority, I have ordered an operational pause on the CT-114 fleet as we continue the investigation and commence a thorough operational airworthiness risk assessment process.

“We will return the fleet to flying operations when it is safe to do so, and in accordance with our rigorous airworthiness programme.”

The RCAF will carry out a detailed and broad risk analysis of the fleet to ensure the safe resumption of CT-114 future flying operations.

This pause signifies that CT-114 fleet will not fly until an operational airworthiness risk assessment is performed.

The airworthiness evaluation will further determine whether the accident will pose any concerns for the aircraft’s continued flying operations.

In case of any risk, the authorities will explore mitigation measures to resolve the issues.

The RCAF’s Directorate of Flight Safety is currently investigating the cause of the accident.