Raytheon wins USAF DCGS GEOINT Field Support contract

Raytheon Intelligence & Space will provide Force Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) system infrastructure support services for the USAF’s DCGS. Credit: Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) has secured a five-year contract to continue supporting the US Air Force’s (USAF) Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS).

DCGS, also known as AN/GSQ-272 SENTINEL weapon system, is the USAF’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) planning and direction, collection, processing and exploitation, analysis and dissemination (PCPAD) weapon system.

The system comprises of around 27 regionally aligned globally networked sites, which support various intelligence needs of the warfighters.

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract will see the delivery of AF DCGS Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) field support services.

It will support the sustainment of ISR systems used in PCPAD process.

Under the contract, Raytheon will support the USAF’s existing DCGS weapon system baseline with various mission support and engineering services.

In addition, the company will collaborate with the USAF to transform the current system into an open architecture DCGS.

RI&S Space & C2 Systems and C2 Digital Solutions vice-president David Appel said: “This award allows us to continue our partnership with the Air Force to facilitate the migration of GEOINT mission support and real-time sensor control to hub-based, open architecture enterprise operations.

“This is an example of our commitment to provide automated, common design-enabled offerings to our customers seeking to solve problems, regardless of warfighting domain, platform, or sensor.”

Furthermore, RI&S will use its expertise to support several end-to-end operations for the DCGS Analysis Exploitation Teams, including data collection, processing, mission planning for an airborne sensor and data discoverability.

In 2018, Lockheed Martin and USAF completed the upgradation work on the signal intelligence capabilities of DCGS.