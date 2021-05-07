Raytheon to support USAF’s Distributed Common Ground System

The Air Force DCGS, also referred to as the AN/GSQ-272 SENTINEL weapon system, is the USAF’s primary ISR collection, processing, exploitation, analysis and dissemination (PCPAD) system. Credit: USAF.

The $175m five-year contract will see RI&S provide signals intelligence field services for the DCGS programme.

RI&S will support the USAF’s seven intelligence applications used to gather and connect data as part of the new DCGS-Signals Intelligence Field Support (DSFS) programme.

The company will merge information from airborne, ground and other systems.

Also known as the AN/GSQ-272 SENTINEL weapon system, DCGS is the USAF’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) planning and direction, collection, processing and exploitation, analysis and dissemination (PCPAD) weapon system.

Raytheon Intelligence and Space Defense and Civil Solutions vice-president David Appel said: “Gone are the days of planning daily sustainment operations site-by-site. Now DSFS provides an enterprise support structure for all sustainment operations, optimising mission coverage with fewer field engineers.



“We’re able to help ensure the highest level of operational availability for the system, all while reducing costs.

“With the open architecture baseline being declared fully mission capable, we anticipate greater improvement in analysts’ efficiency and the ability to manage the availability of the system for all sites.”

RI&S will leverage its mission domain expertise to provide high mission availability in support of all operations related to the effort.

These operations range from mission plan creation for an airborne sensor to receiving data, processing the data received, and then either producing a report or storing / improving it by combining with other data.

