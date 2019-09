Defence contractor Raytheon has secured a contract worth up to $495m to provide solid-state module replacement for the US Air Force.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract will strengthen the ballistic early warning system (BMEWS).

Raytheon will provide solid-state module replacement for the BMEWS and the precision acquisition vehicle entry phased array warning system (PAVE PAWS) radars. The base ordering period of the contract is five years with an option for a two-year ordering period.

A total of 148 qualification units will be manufactured under the first phase, while the second phase includes the full-rate production of spares and out of band replacements at the Fylingdales Royal Air Force Station.

Phase two also includes up to 40,071 sensitivity improvement units, which will be provided for five radar sites.



Raytheon will carry out the work at Woburn, Massachusetts, US, with completion planned for 19 September 2026.

The company said the contract award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were secured. Fiscal 2019 space procurement funds totalling $33m are being obligated at the time of the award.

The BMEWS, which became the first operational missile detection radar in 1959, provides long-range, immediate warning of a missile attack over the polar region using stations in the northern hemisphere.

PAVE PAWS is an elaborate Cold War early warning radar and computer system developed in 1980 to identify and characterise a sea-launched ballistic missile attack against the US.

The US Air Force recently awarded IT service management company MicroTechnologies a $159m firm-fixed-price contract for Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) communication services.

The contract provides for operations and maintenance of all Air Operations Center communication systems. Work will be undertaken in the Air Force Central Command’s Area of Responsibility and is expected to be completed by 2 September 2024.