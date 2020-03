Raytheon Company and Uptake have partnered to bring predictive maintenance capabilities to US Marine Corps teams using M88 armoured recovery vehicles.

With this collaboration, Raytheon claimed that it provides the technical ability for on-board recording, processing and transfer of large sensitive data over secure Wi-Fi.

Uptake will provide a suite of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) software, which can help in gaining actionable insights at a component level.

Raytheon’s Intelligence, Information and Services business vice-president Matt Gilligan said: “Commanders should have data-driven confidence that the vehicles chosen for a critical operation are not trending toward an issue right when it matters the most.

"These kinds of decisions don't just save dollars and ensure mission success, they save lives."



Currently, decisions taken on maintenance and logistics are either based on events or driven by a timeline. However, militaries are increasingly using advanced data analytics and condition-based monitoring so that they can quickly identify problems and accordingly alert personnel in advance.

For US Marines Corps using the M88 recovery vehicle, the new approach enables predictive maintenance strategies that help in improving the vehicle health in long term.

Uptake founder and CEO Brad Kewell said: “To shift from reactive to predictive maintenance requires advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence technologies.

“We want to radically improve mission readiness, success and safety for deployed Marines at the tactical edge.”