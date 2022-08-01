Raytheon to provide training services for RAAF’s F/A-18F and EA-18G

EA-18G Growlers and F/A-18F Super Hornets conduct air-to-air formation flying with a C-17A Globemaster III, off the coast of Southeast Queensland. Credit: © Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence.

The Australian Department of Defence (DoD) has signed a contract with Raytheon to provide training services support to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

The contract has an estimated value of $76.68m (A$109.7m) and was signed at RAAF Base Amberley in Queensland.

The contract will see Raytheon Australia deliver training services for the RAAF’s F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft.

The associated work will employ around 49 personnel from Raytheon Australia and Australian subcontractor Milskil.

The majority of the training services will be delivered from RAAF Base Amberley.

DoD Aerospace Combat Systems director general air commodore Leanne Lee said: “This initial five-year $109.7m contract will deliver ground-based simulator training support, including maintenance and engineering, as well as aircrew training services such as instruction, courseware development and force generation tasks.

“This new electronic attack air combat training support contract will ensure our RAAF personnel retain their edge through high-quality F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler training.”

With the latest contract, the RAAF aims to upgrade and extend its air combat training support to further enhance its future aviation capabilities.

Both the aircraft are a critical part of the RAAF’s air combat fleet.

The EA-18G Growler is an electronic attack aircraft that can deceive, disrupt and deny a wide range of military electronic systems such as radars and communications.

The F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft is also a key combat capability that has been in service with the RAAF for more than ten years.

Lee added: “The electronic attack air combat training support contract contains more than 95% Australian industry content with a direct economic benefit of more than $72.67m (A$104m) to the Australian economy.”