Raytheon has received a £250m contract for the provision of support and sustainment services to the UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Shadow aircraft fleet.

The contract was signed with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) and is valid for a period of 11 years.

The contract includes Shadow aircraft maintenance, airworthiness management, design organisation and supply chain support.



Work is expected to commence in April and the contract will sustain 200 full-time jobs at Raytheon’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance hub in north Wales and a further 250 jobs across the UK supply chain.

Raytheon UK chief executive and managing director Richard Daniel said: “Our work in advanced defence and security systems, cyber protection and skilled training ensures our armed forces have the technology they need to keep the UK safe and secure.”

“The UK Government will allocate eight Shadow aircraft to the RAF in line with the commitments made in the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review.”

Additionally, the company will support aircraft modification design and integration that will facilitate the modernisation of the aircraft to the Mk2 version.

UK Defence Procurement Minister Stuart Andrew said: “This £250m investment will ensure the UK retains its position as a global leader in battlefield intelligence gathering for UK troops and our Nato allies.”

Shadow, which is flown by 14 Squadron RAF, is an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft that is designed for crucial intelligence gathering operations worldwide.

The UK Government will allocate eight Shadow aircraft to the RAF in line with the commitments made in the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review.

Capability and upgrade services will be performed at the company’s facilities in Broughton in Wales, while services will be included at RAF Waddington to ensure aircraft availability.

Raytheon UK will work in partnership with the MoD Defence Equipment and Support Fixed Wing Manned Airborne Surveillance delivery team to deliver availability support, modifications and capability upgrades to the fleet.