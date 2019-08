The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded Raytheon security certification for new Global Positioning System (GPS) modules and receivers designed to offer more secure GPS access for military systems.

The company received the certification from the Global Positioning Systems Directorate at the US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

The company’s new modules and receivers provide military aircraft, ships, ground vehicles and weapon systems with reliable access to modernised GPS.

The products that received the certification include the company’s military code common GPS module, ground-based GPS receiver (GB-GRAM), and the avionics GPS receiver (GRAM-S/M).



Raytheon Secure Sensor Solutions vice-president Eric Ditmars said: “Because GPS is under constant attack, we worked with our government partners to create new M-code modules and receivers that give the military secure and resilient navigation systems.



“And since the tech is platform agnostic, it will work on a wide-range of platforms in the air, on the ground or at sea.”

GB-GRAM and GRAM S/M are developed in a joint effort between Raytheon and Trimble.

The GPS modules are equipped with cryptographic capabilities provided by General Dynamics.

Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems Resilient Navigation director Chad Pillsbury said: “Operators need a system that is flexible and fast.

“We’ve designed these GPS systems with a common security architecture – meaning we can get this capability in the hands of operators faster and eliminate the need for additional security certifications.”

The company is developing M-code receivers under a contract with the USAF Global Positioning System Directorate GPS User Equipment Division.

The US military are investing in the GPS modernisation programme as part of an ongoing effort to upgrade and deliver improved performance.