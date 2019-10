Raytheon has partnered with Korean Air to bid for the Republic of Korea’s Air Force’s (ROKAF) intelligence surveillance target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) programme.

The collaboration agreement was signed at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition in South Korea.

Through the partnership, Raytheon intends to meet ROKAF’s need for an ISTAR aircraft solution to improve intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities

Under the agreement, Raytheon will provide multiple-intelligence (Multi-INT) technologies for the aircraft.

Korean Air will support Raytheon’s efforts by delivering services such as design, logistics and lifecycle support.



Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems president Roy Azevedo said: “Technology is changing the way we fight and the speed at which we do it. For today’s commanders, a few seconds can make the difference between success and failure.

“By combining multiple sensors with advanced communications systems, we give Korean commanders the information they need, when they need it.”

The Multi-INT platform uses artificial intelligence, radar, multifunction electro-optical / infrared, and advanced processing capabilities to provide aircrews with an integrated view of the battlespace.

The partnership will work with Bombardier to customise Global 6500 business aircraft to meet the mission requirements of the airforce.

Korean Air executive vice-president and chief technology officer Lee Soo-Keun said: “We expect to make a great contribution to increase surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the Korean military by collaboration between Raytheon, which has the world’s best mission equipment technology, and Korean Air which has the best aircraft upgrade and MRO capabilities in Korea.”

Raytheon’s ISTAR aircraft is designed to support a range of missions, including maritime restrictions, border security and ensuring protection against ballistic missile attacks.

The solution can be used to track mobile ground targets and map areas affected by natural disaster. The British Royal Air Force operates Raytheon’s ISTAR-type Sentinel aircraft.