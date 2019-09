Raytheon has signed a technical cooperation agreement with Hanwha Systems to upgrade the South Korean military’s Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) capability to Mode 5 standard.

Mode 5 standard IFF systems will provide the Republic of Korea (ROK) military with the capability to identify aircraft as friendly using encrypted signals.

The IFF identification system allows forces to reduce the incidents of friendly fire and enhance situational awareness.

Raytheon Integrated Communication Systems vice-president Barbara Borgonovi said: “Our Mode 5 IFF solutions help lift the fog of combat. Cluttered airspace, crowded battlefields and uncertain seas characterise today’s operational environment.

“We are providing the latest technology that gives coalition forces the ability to distinguish between friend and foe with absolute certainty in the midst of these challenging conditions.”



Under the cooperation agreement, Raytheon will contribute its IFF technology to the partnership.

Hanwha Systems will be responsible for overseeing domestic production of the Mode 5 standard IFF systems.

All Nato countries are migrating to the Mode 5 standard to enhance system security. The Korean Military’s programme to upgrade the IFF systems will allow it to comply with Nato standards.

Enhancements in Mode 5 include extended range and upgraded signalling waveforms.

The version enables more secure communications when compared to Mode 4. It features modulation techniques designed to ensure rapid identification of friendly aircraft.

Advanced cryptographic techniques are incorporated in Mode 5 to protect the system from jamming attempts.

South Korea’s arms procurement agency, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, issued a request for proposals for the upgrade project last year.

LIG Nex1 partnered with Leonardo to bid for the IFF upgrade programme.