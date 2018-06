Raytheon has been selected by Lockheed Martin for the development and delivery of next-generation Distributed Aperture System (DAS) for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter jet.

DAS collects and transmits high-resolution, real-time imagery to the pilot’s helmet from six infrared cameras installed around the aircraft.

This will enable the pilots to have a clear view of the environment around them during the day and at night.



In addition, the Raytheon-built DAS has the capability to detect and track threats from any angle, providing pilots with unprecedented situational awareness of the battlespace.

“DAS is projected to generate more than $3bn in lifecycle cost savings, reduce nearly 45% in unit recurring cost, and support reduction in operations and sustainment costs by more than 50%.”

With deliveries expected to begin in 2023, the F-35 DAS will be integrated into the fighter jets starting with Lot 15 aircraft.

Lockheed Martin F-35 programme vice-president and general manager Greg Ulmer said: “The supply chain competition for the next generation F-35 DAS resulted in significant cost savings, reliability and performance improvements.

“We are aggressively pursuing cost reduction across the F-35 enterprise and this initiative is a clear demonstration of our unrelenting commitment to reduce costs and deliver transformational capabilities for the warfighter.”

The Raytheon system is expected to indirectly benefit aircraft readiness and service manpower requirements.

Built by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 Lightning II is designed to serve as the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft featuring stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity and range.