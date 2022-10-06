Raytheon Australia begins construction of new facility in Queensland

Image of Raytheon's Cityline campus in Richardson, Texas. Credit: Jpalens/commons.wikiedmia.org.

Raytheon Australia has officially started the construction of its new facility, the Centre for Collaboration, in southeast Queensland.

This marks a significant step towards the company’s national infrastructure strategy to deliver the defence capability to Australia.

The new facility is a fully defence industry-funded precinct that will be a hub for carrying out all the integrated logistics and engineering related works.

It will be similar to Raytheon’s Centre for Joint Integration, located in South Australia.

In addition, the facility will strengthen the partnership between the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and nation’s industry.

The 7,000m² Centre for Collaboration will feature several high-specification capability spaces, including flexible-use workshops, office accommodation and laboratories.

Initially, the new centre will have over 200 Raytheon Australia employees, which is expected to increase to around 300 employees in the next few years.

Once open, the Centre for Collaboration will provide integrated solutions to meet the requirements of the ADF, as well as support the forces in realising the full operational capabilities of various systems.

Raytheon Australia managing director Michael Ward said: “More importantly, this facility will bring together defence industry partners in a secure, purpose-designed facility, where we can continue to collaborate in our role as a trusted capability partner for Defence.

“This engagement will also include increased opportunities to work with our Queensland-based small- and medium-enterprise partners including members of our Capability Plus programme – that aims to support local businesses to improve their competitiveness to win defence work while also building local supply chain resilience.”

In 2017, Raytheon Australia partnered with Air Affairs Australia to provide electronic warfare (EW) training services for the ADF.