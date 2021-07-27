Raft secures contract to support USAF’s Kessel Run unit

Digital consulting firm Raft has secured a $36m contract to support US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s AFLCMC Detachment 12, commonly known as Kessel Run unit.

The contract involves providing Kessel Run with DevSecOps software engineering expertise, Kubernetes infrastructure, and multi-region platform services as part of the cloud computing and IT integration (CITI) initiative.

The move will help Kessel Run to upgrade legacy software systems, as well as support external US Department of Defense (DoD) software initiatives.

Raft founder and CEO Shubhi Mishra said: “Raft is proud to partner with the airforce and Kessel Run to support the secure, rapid development and delivery of combat capability wherever it is needed and when it is needed most.

“Kessel Run is truly a transformative force inside the Department of Defense for incremental delivery and continuous learning, and a fantastic fit for Raft’s human-centred culture and obsession with the mission.”



Kessel Run seeks to transform the methods employed to acquire and field software solutions for troops.

Particularly, it focuses on developing and testing Cloud-based infrastructure and combat software applications for airforce and optimise their delivery and maintenance.

The unit is headquartered at Hanscom Air Force Base (AFB) with supporting assets in Boston (Kessel Run Experimental Lab) and Langley AFB.

The Kessel Run software factory includes members of the Operational Command and Control Users (OpsC2), Wing Command and Control Users (WingC2), and All Domain Common Platform (ADCP) Program Management Office (PMO).

Raft CTO Bhaarat Sharma said: “As a non-traditional woman-owned small business, our team brings innovative open source solutions that enable building distributed systems for our enterprise customers including the Department of Defense, Health & Human Services, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“We’re excited to contribute to the Cloud CITI initiative at Kessel Run and build tools that enable the warfighter to develop mission plans tailored to the immediate mission needs.”