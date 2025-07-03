Sentrycs’ C-UAS system. Credit: Sentrycs/Eden Communications.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has partnered with Sentrycs, a provider of counter-drone technology, to integrate its Drone Dome system with the latter’s Cyber over RF technology.

The Drone Dome is a counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) that provides 360-degree protection against hostile drones.

Rafael showcased the system at the inaugural DSEI Japan event in November 2019.

The addition of Sentrycs’ technology to the Drone Dome system enhances its capability to discern between authorised and unauthorised drones and decrease false alarms.

It allows the system to estimate the location of both the drone and its operator while identifying the communication frequencies in use.

This advanced situational awareness is particularly effective against drones that employ frequency-hopping techniques and in complex threat environments, Sentrycs said.

According to the company, its approach differs from traditional C-UAS methods by directly interacting with the drone’s communication protocols, facilitating immediate identification and tracking upon signal detection. This integration streamlines the detection process as part of the immediate response.

Sentrycs’ solution operates independently of preloaded signal libraries, enabling it to dynamically address new or modified drone platforms while ensuring only unauthorized drones are targeted.

Upon identifying a hostile drone, the Drone Dome can take control and safely land the drone without resorting to jamming or kinetic measures.

This protocol-based intervention allows for precise and lawful mitigation, maintaining safety for authorised UAVs and minimising interference with surrounding systems.

Sentrycs business development and strategic partnerships VP Meir Avidan said: “We are honoured to cooperate with Rafael and to have our Cyber over RF technology integrated into the Drone Dome system.

“This collaboration offers unmatched precision, safety, and operational effectiveness against evolving drone threats. Sentrycs continues to advance its mission of enabling smarter, more secure airspace management through intelligent, non-disruptive counter-drone solutions.”

Sentrycs’ solutions are already deployed across critical infrastructure, military sites, borders, and law enforcement areas in more than 20 nations.

