RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems has secured a contract to supply fifth generation Litening and RecceLite airborne electro-optical (EO) systems for installation on a combat platform.

The installation will be carried out on an undisclosed airforce’s platform.

Using the Litening 5 multi-spectral airborne targeting pod, the jets will have enhanced combat capabilities.

Currently, the Litening pod is in service with 27 airforces and integrated with 25 platforms worldwide.

Some of the platforms carrying the pod include F-16, F-15, AV8B, F-18, F-4, F-5, A-10, B-52, Jaguar, LCA, AMX, Mirage 2000, Tornado, Typhoon, MiG21, MiG27, M346, KC390, Gripen, and Sukhoi 27 & Sukhoi 30.



Litening 5 will offer real-time, forward-looking infrared (FLIR+SWIR) and day HD colour camera imagery.

Operations can be conducted from stand-off ranges using its high-resolution sensors and effective EO/IR design.

Litening 5 permits all types of air-to-surface smart weaponry operations including laser-guided, GPS-guided and EO/IR imaging-guided munition.

The pods have recorded over two million flight hours in operations across the globe.

With the RecceLite ISR system, the aircraft will be capable of performing target search. It will use advanced tools and other smart algorithms at the interpretation ground station for detection, tracking and sensor-to-shooter closure.

The system will achieve optimal data-exploitation at the ground station by using its advanced ISR, image processing and artificial intelligence features in real-time.

Delivered to 13 customers worldwide, RecceLite has undergone integration onto various aircraft, including the F-16, F-18, Jaguar, AMX, Tornado, Typhoon, Gripen, M-346 and others.

Currently, it is in service by airforces in Europe, the Far East and South America.

RAFAEL Electro-optical systems directorate vice-president, head Guy Oren said: “Our EO/IR systems are part of a comprehensive aerial package spanning from air-to-air missiles, to EW, air-to-surface munition, communication and more.”