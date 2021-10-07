British RAF deploy to Ukraine for Exercise Warrior Watcher 21

The exercise is being conducted in a phased manner for a period of two weeks. Credit: Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) Regiment personnel and RAF Police have deployed to Ukraine for the training, named Exercise Warrior Watcher 21.

The forces will conduct a ‘bespoke training package’ of air focused Force Protection measures with the military of Ukraine.

It is the third deployment for RAF to conduct such training over the last two years.

According to RAF, the latest training is a key part of Operation ORBITAL, the UK military operation aimed at supporting and training the Ukrainian military.

No 8 Force Protection Wing Personnel drawn from RAF Marham, RAF Waddington, RAF Leeming and RAF Northolt bases have deployed.



RAF Short Term Training Team commanding officer squadron leader Trev Slark-Hollis said: “We are very proud to be here for the third consecutive year and continue to deepen our already strong defence relationship.

“The students have been very keen, and the course has got off to an excellent start.”

The exercise is being conducted in a phased manner for a period of two weeks.

The week one series, which is the first phase, will include theoretical sessions led by both RAF Police and RAF Regiment trainers.

In week two, students will receive ‘conduct practical airforce protection planning process’ based sessions. This will test the theoretical knowledge of the students.

International training commander and senior staff officer lieutenant colonel Serhii Maksyme said: “During the two weeks of the exercise, Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel will have had an opportunity to learn the skills needed for airfield Force Protection.

“We will learn about the ways in which the RAF defend their airfields for us to utilise.

“We are very grateful to our British partners for the opportunity to receive this training for the third year in a row in Ukraine.”

In September last year, the RAF noted that more than 200 British paratroopers entered Ukraine to carry out joint exercises.