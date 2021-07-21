RAF Typhoons completes tactical refuelling exercise in Norway

Typhoons being refuelled from the ground. Credit: Royal Air Force.

British Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighter jets have completed a proof of concept exercise in Norway that involved testing refuelling capabilities from the ground.

During the exercise, RAF Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth flew to Bodø Main Air Station in Norway. The fighter jets were supported by a RAF A400M and Voyager transport aircraft, from RAF Brize Norton.

The ground refuelling capability at a foreign location will help the Typhoons to conduct air operations at short notice and away from its main operating base in Scotland.

This capability will further enhance interoperability and enable the RAF to work with Nato allies from multiple dispersed locations.

Norwegian Defence Attaché UK colonel John Olsen said: “This bilateral training improves the speed at which highly capable airforces, across the Nato partnership, can deliver decisive air power from several dispersed locations. Therefore, enforcing a more agile, and integrated, approach with our allies.



“The joint training conducted by both the Royal Norwegian Air Force and the RAF strengthens the effectiveness of Nato air power.”

After refuelling, the RAF Typhoons participated in a joint training exercise over the Norwegian Sea with two Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16 fighters.

Air Vice-Marshal Ian Duguid, who is in command of No 11 Group RAF, said: “This was an excellent opportunity for the RAF to operate alongside one of our Nato partners.

“This integrated activity demonstrated our ability to deploy, integrate and recover our assets in an agile, short notice manner. This small footprint strengthens the flexible employment of air power across the Nato partnership.”