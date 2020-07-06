RAF Typhoons monitor Russian aircraft in Scotland’s airspace

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

UK Royal Air Force (RAF)-Lossiemouth based Typhoon fighter aircraft have been deployed to monitor Russia’s long-range aircraft in international airspace north of Scotland.

However, the Russian aircraft did not enter the UK Flight Information Region (FIR), north of the Scottish coast, requiring no interception.

The RAF Typhoon aircraft were supported by a Voyager aircraft from RAF Brize Norton.

During the air monitoring, the Voyager also conducted air-to-air refuelling, extending the mission’s duration.

UK Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey said: “Once again, our RAF personnel have demonstrated their exceptional abilities to protect our skies, responding to provocation without hesitation.



“The dangerous flying of Russian aircraft towards our air space is a clear reminder of the threats that we face as a nation on a daily basis.”

The monitoring of Russian military activity allowed safe passage of other aircraft under UK civilian air traffic control.

Such exercises are conducted when Russian aircraft fly towards the UK FIR, the UK-controlled international airspace.

The National Air and Space Operations Centre at RAF High Wycombe and the Air Surveillance and Control System at RAF Boulmer monitored the Russian aircraft during the entire flight.

The activity was conducted in close coordination with Nato allies, including the Nato Combined Air Operations Centre at Uedem in Germany.

UK Air Officer Commanding 11 Group air vice-marshal Duguid said: “The interception by RAF Typhoons of Russian military aircraft in the UK FIR demonstrates our continuing resolve to police, protect and defend our airspace 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Last week, RAF’s Typhoon fighter aircraft were launched for the fifth time to conduct a routine Nato Air Policing mission.