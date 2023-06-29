Armed with Paveway IV laser-guided bombs and 27mm armour-piercing rounds, the RAF Typhoons took part in Tempest Strike and Exercise Tower Guardian in Norway. Credit: UK MoD Crown copyright

Royal Air Force Typhoons, currently stationed in Estonia as part of the Nato Air Policing mission, have been deployed to the frigid region above the Arctic Circle in Norway, in a forward deployment for an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise.

The Typhoon deployment was scheduled to participate in two military exercises, Exercise Tempest Strike and Exercise Tower Guardian. During their advance deployment to Norway, the Typhoons, alongside B1 Lancers from the USAF Strategic Bomber Task Force, Norwegian F35s, Swedish Gripens, Danish F16s, and Finnish F18s, conducted a tactical intercept of the Bomber Task Force as it passed over the Norwegian Sea

The first stage in the exercise was for the Typhoons to travel from the Atari Air Base in Estonia to the Norwegian air base at Orland. At Orland, the Typhoons were refuelled and rearmed with Paveway IV precision-guided bombs at a Forward Arming and Refuelling Point (FARP). This served as a staging area for the Typhoons as they advanced towards the northernmost reaches of continental Europe.

The FARP is a crucial component within ACE framework, according to an RAF release. Used in the exercise to replicate the swift redeployment characteristics of ACE, the FARP was constructed and quickly dismantled. After being rearmed and refuelled, the fighters belonging to 1 (F) Squadron embarked on a northward deployment towards Bardufoss Airbase, situated within the Arctic Circle. Their mission at this location was to conduct bombing sorties at the Setermoen Range.

“Our forward deployment to the high-north has shown the RAF’s capability to undertake operations in austere environments with precision, effectiveness and with limited command and support nodes,” stated Wing Commander Scott MacColl, Commanding Officer of 140 Expeditionary Air Wing.

“What we have shown is that the RAF can re-deploy both aircraft and personnel at short notice from already deployed locations,” continued MacColl. “This was a valuable opportunity to develop our approach and will have applicability to several aircraft types. As we look to integrate further with NATO Allies and JEF partners, such as the US and the Nordic states, our ability to rapidly deploy and deliver effect together will strengthen capabilities and relationships.”

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a four-nation foreplane delta-wing close air fighter aircraft with surface attack capabilities. The Eurofighter has’supercruise’ capabilities, which allows for high-speed flying at sustained speeds of more than Mach 1 without using afterburners.