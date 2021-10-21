RAF Typhoon jets take part in multinational flying exercise Blue Flag 21

An RAF Typhoon joined a variety of aircraft at the start of Exercise Blue Flag. Credit: Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoons from 1 (Fighter) Squadron flew to the Middle East from their base at RAF Lossiemouth, joining several aircraft at the ‘Blue Flag 21’ exercise.

A total of eight nations are training together in the multinational flying exercise Blue Flag.

The RAF detachment of Typhoon jets is training with aircraft from the US, France, Germany, India, Israel, Greece and Italy in the exercise.

The flying exercise is held at Ovda Airbase near Eilat in Israel. It is designed to test the skills of the aircrew and to build interoperability of aircrew, aircraft and other systems.

Hosted by the Israeli Air Force, this exercise is the largest of a series of bi-annual exercises.



RAF 1 Squadron commanding officer wing commander Cockroft said: “We are training to maintain and improve our performance and are honoured to be given this opportunity to learn as part of a multi-national audience.

“By training together, the UK, along with all of the other nations on Exercise Blue Flag, will continue to develop our relationships and understanding of how we fly and interact both in the air and on the ground.

“This multi-national training environment allows us to bring together different ideas and experiences and provides the opportunity to develop our tactics, techniques and procedures for the integration of the capabilities of our current and future aircraft.”

During the exercise, the RAF Typhoons, and jets from participating nations, will engage in activities where they will fly against and with each other.

These activities will witness 1 Squadron Typhoons participating with German Luftwaffe Eurofighters, French Rafales, US F16s, Israeli F35s and F16s, Indian Mirages, Greek F16s and Italian F35s.

In November 2019, the Israeli Air Force completed the biennial multinational fighter exercise Blue Flag 2019 in Ovda Air Base.