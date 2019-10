Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets have undertaken a series of exercises with visiting US B-52 bombers for the second time this year.

Based at RAF Coningsby, the fighter jets flew alongside the US Air Force aircraft and carried out a practise intercept.

The move is the latest in a series of air integration training between the two airforces, which have been training together to practice flying missions in a hostile air environment.

According to the RAF, the latest training exercise marks a shift away from counter-insurgency operations carried out in recent years.

Air Officer Commanding 11 Group, air vice-marshal Ian Duguid, said: “We have a longstanding and rewarding partnership with the United States Air Force having worked successfully together on operations and exercises and as part of Nato. That success is built on mutual respect and cooperation.”



Duguid said: “The RAF is involved in operations with partners around the world and our commitment to the Nato alliance remains as steadfast as ever.”

The Typhoons carry out a range of duties, including the UK’s Quick Reaction Alert force, which is responsible for intercepting foreign or suspicious aircraft entering UK airspace.

The aircraft recently completed a Nato Baltic Air Policing mission in Estonia. RAF Typhoons completed 21 interceptions of 56 Russian aircraft in the skies above Estonia over the four-month deployment, dubbed Operation Azotize.

Later this year, the aircraft will carry out a similar Nato air policing mission in Iceland at the request of the Icelandic Government. It will be the RAF’s first operational deployment to Iceland since the Second World War.