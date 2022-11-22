The training exercise will see RAF personnel plan and conduct various missions in a realistic scenario. Credit: © MOD Crown Copyright/UK Royal Air Force.

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has deployed its personnel and aircraft to participate in a multinational air warfare exercise in the UAE.

Also referred to as the Advanced Tactical Leadership Course (ATLC), the training drills are being held at the Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from the UK and the UAE, other participating nations include the US, Australia, Oman, French, Greece and German.

The deployed aircraft from the RAF include Typhoon fighter jets from RAF Lossiemouth, along with other specialists from across the service.

More than 500 personnel and 45 combat aircraft, including Tornados, Typhoons, F-16 Fighting Falcons and Mirage 2000 jets, from all eight nations, have been deployed for this training exercise.

UAE Air Warfare Centre commander brigadier staff pilot Khalid Al Marzouqi said: “This is the culmination of learning and looking ahead to real-world coalition flying.”

During the exercise, all the participant aircraft and forces will undertake various defensive counter, as well as offensive counter air manoeuvres and air interdiction drills in the airspace above the UAE.

The aim of the training scenarios is to train the pilots to operate in a wide range of combat environments.

Designed to increase tactical proficiency, the ATLC is a recurring exercise that allows the UAE and other partner nation forces to practice and hone their existing joint mission planning and tactical integration capabilities.

It will also allow the participants to develop and enhance their proficiency, interoperability and overall collective readiness to counter potential threats and conduct combined air operations.

UK Senior National Representative to the UAE wing commander Bradshaw said: “The RAF’s participation will be key in delivering coordinated, integrated, and effective training alongside our international allies and partners.”