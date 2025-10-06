RAF’s MQ9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Air System. Credit: © Royal Air Force/Crown.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has concluded operations with the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Air System after 18 years of active service.

The aircraft, which joined the RAF in October 2007, initially supported UK military operations in Afghanistan before continuing on deployment as part of Operation Shader against Daesh targets in Iraq and Syria.

Throughout its tenure, the MQ-9 Reaper fleet exceeded 173,000 flying hours, RAF said.

Originally developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), the MQ-9A Reaper is powered by a turboprop engine and can remain airborne for over 27 hours.

The aircraft’s capabilities extended to intelligence gathering as well as strike missions, contributing to sustained surveillance and operational support.

Chief of the air staff, air chief marshal Harv Smyth said: “Over the last 18-years, the Reaper Remotely Piloted Air System has been the backbone of RAF operations in the Middle East. Its capabilities have been critical in supporting UK and Coalition forces, and it has made a significant contribution to the RAF’s ability to be Agile, Integrated and Ready to fly and fight.”

The withdrawal of the Reaper coincides with the introduction of the MQ-9B Protector RG Mk1 into RAF service.

The Protector, equipped with advanced sensors, has endurance capabilities exceeding 40 hours.

The aircraft is designed to undertake a variety of missions including surveillance, search and rescue operations, as well as armed engagements in coordination with NATO allies.

In May 2025, the aircraft secured a military type certificate (MTC) from the UK Military Aviation Authority after undergoing a comprehensive evaluation of its airworthiness.

The MQ-9B has garnered international interest, with orders placed by Belgium, Canada, Poland, the Japan Coast Guard, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, India, Taiwan, and the US Air Force.

In April 2025, UK officials confirmed that Ukraine would not receive any outgoing MQ-9A Reaper aircraft following their retirement from British service.

