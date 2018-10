The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has carried out hot weather trials to demonstrate the ability of the Hawk T2 trainer aircraft to operate in increasing temperatures.

The demonstration was conducted using a Hawk T2 advanced jet trainer in service with the RAF’s IV Squadron.

During the trials, the aircraft carried out a series of planned tests in temperatures of up to 44°C (111°F).



The exercises included low-level sorties and extended taxiing designed to increase the temperature and prove the trainer aircraft’s capability of operating in conditions similar to the summer months in the Gulf.

“The support team from the RAF consistently turned the aircraft around in under 40 minutes demonstrating its flexibility and efficiency.”

BAE Systems Flight Operations Hawk and Typhoon test pilot Peter Kosogorin said: “We were exceptionally well supported by the team from the RAF’s IV Squadron, which enabled us to carry out all the necessary exercises to demonstrate Hawk’s capabilities.

“Not only were we able to show Hawk is capable of carrying out all the necessary exercises at high temperatures, the support team from the RAF consistently turned the aircraft around in under 40 minutes demonstrating its flexibility and efficiency.”

The aircraft has served as the training aircraft of choice in the Gulf and is operated by airforces in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Oman to prepare their Eurofighter Typhoon pilots.

The UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait use the trainer aircraft as part of their training programmes.

Hawk T2 is an advanced airborne simulation technology that features a next-generation cockpit designed to feature the controls of any combat aircraft for student pilots such as F/A-18 Hornet, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and F-35 Lightning II.