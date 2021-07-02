RAF Hercules participates in exercise with Jordanian forces

The C-130J Hercules was escorted by two Typhoons. Credit: Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

The British Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Hercules C-130J detachment from RAF Brize Norton has taken part in an exercise with Jordanian forces in the Middle East.

The detachment is made up of aircraft and aircrew from 47 and XXIX squadrons.

During this joint exercise, C-130J Hercules demonstrated UK Air Power. A low altitude insertion of over 150 aircrew from 16 Air Assault Brigade was carried out into the Jordanian Desert.

Three RAF Hercules C-130J airdropped paratroopers and supplies into a simulated warzone.

The aircraft were escorted by two Typhoons to Jordan and all RAF aircraft that took part in the exercise operated from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.



Close air support for the troops on ground was offered by Jordanian F16s while an RAF E-3D Sentry Airborne Warning And Control System aircraft controlled the air mission.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said: “The UK Armed Forces stand with Jordan against shared threats in the region.

“This joint exercise is a showcase of the Global Response Force’s impressive ability to operate across multiple domains and in harsh environments. They are the soldiers of the future, ready to tackle changing threats around the world.”

Before carrying out the main parachute drop, specially trained Pathfinders were dispatched a few days earlier. They performed a ‘first light’ drop from 12,000ft.

In addition, Lead Assault Force elements along with 15t of equipment airdropped at a low level.

RAF Hercules detachment flight lieutenant Manson said: “Flying at low level to airdrop parachutists and supplies is the bread and butter of the C130 force.

“We train for this on a regular basis and have formed a close working relationship with 16 Air Assault Brigade. I think this really shows when you look at what we are able to achieve together.”

Last week, RAF deployed Hercules C-130J detachment to the Middle East to provide tactical air transport capability in support of UK operations.