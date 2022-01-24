RAF personnel arrive in US to participate in Exercise Red Flag

The RAF detachment will participate in 'complex' combat air operations. Credit: Royal Air Force / UK Crown Copyright.

The British Royal Air Force (RAF) has sent more than 300 personnel to the US for Exercise Red Flag.

During the exercise, the RAF detachment will participate in ‘complex’ combat air operations, including operating against simulated ground-based air defence systems and cyber and space-based threats.

It will also face aggressor aircraft to simulate a peer adversary.

The RAF Typhoons will take part in these operations together with combat aircraft from the US Air Force (USAF) and the Royal Australian Air Force.

The contingent includes Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth based 1 (Fighter) Squadron, RAF Coningsby based 41 Test and Evaluation Squadron.

It is supported by Voyagers from 10 Squadron and 101 Squadron based at RAF Brize Norton, along with ground support staff from across the RAF.

RAF Detachment Commander Group Captain Barrett said: “I’m pleased that after many months of preparation, Exercise Red Flag is now getting underway.

“The exercise will provide unparalleled training for our air and space warfighters and will help prepare them for operations against any adversary who may choose to confront us in the air, space and cyber domains.

“The opportunity to reaffirm our close ties with United States Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force colleagues is also very welcome.”

Exercise Red Flag will take place at the USAF’s Nellis Air Base in Nevada.

The exercise aims to enable participants to hone their competencies in a high-threat and challenging environment against a near-peer opponent.

It is also intended to support the development of common procedures to enable upcoming air operations to be performed more effectively.

Exercise Red Flag is due to continue until the middle of next month.

Earlier this month, the RAF reported that one of its pilots had been part of the flight crew for Virgin Orbit’s Above the Clouds mission, in which several satellites were launched from Mojave Air and Space Port in California.