The British Royal Air Force’s (RAF) base in Coningsby has entered a ‘twinning’ agreement with the German Air Force’s fighter wing Luftwaffengeschwader 73 Taktisches (Tactical Air Force Squadron 73 “Steinhoff”).

The agreement was signed on 15 October during a ceremony at the Lincolnshire base in the UK.

The framework of the twinning agreement allows RAF Coningsby and Luftwaffengeschwader 73 Taktisches, based at Laage, Germany, to train and exercise together.

RAF Coningsby station commander group captain Mark Flewin said: “I’m delighted that we have now joined with our German colleagues in this mutually beneficial arrangement. The twinning agreement formalises the relationship we have had with our Nato ally for many years, but it will also create enhanced opportunities to strengthen cooperation and interoperability.”

RAF Coningsby and Lossiemouth are the two RAF quick reaction alert (QRA) stations designated to ensure the protection of the UK airspace from threats.



The base in Lincolnshire, which is home to two combat-ready squadrons, provides training to Typhoon aircraft pilots.

Laage Tactical Air Wing commander lieutenant colonel Joachim Kaschke said: “This is a great day for all of us. With this agreement, we have taken our cooperation to the next level. We have already achieved a lot and are excited to continue this shining example of British and German airmen working together.”

The Tactical Air Force Squadron 73 “Steinhoff” is tasked with the training of the German Air Force’s Eurofighter pilots.