Australian Defence Force (ADF) air assets and US Air Force (USAF) B-52 Stratofortress Bombers have successfully completed a joint training exercise hosted in south-east Queensland.

The B-52 Stratofortress aircraft trained with the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) F/A-18F Super Hornet multirole fighter aircraft, in addition to other Australian Army elements.

Training was carried out in a simulated environment west of RAAF Base Amberley as part of the Strategic Bomber Training programme.



The training programme has been designed to help improve Australian and US capability and preparedness to enable the forces to operate together and increase security cooperation.

“USAF and ADF carry out joint routine training with an integrated programme of combined training initiatives and exercises mutually beneficial to the US and Australia.”

On completion of the joint training exercise, the USAF’s B-52 bombers returned to home ground without landing in Australia.

RAAF’s 18.3m-long F/A-18F Super Hornets ensure Australia’s air combat capability edge is maintained until the complete introduction of the F-35A Lightning II fighter jets.

The fleet of 24 twin-seat F/A-18Fs in service with the airforce is capable of carrying out several operations such as air interception, air combat, close air support of ground troops, and interception of enemy supply lines, including shipping.

Boeing’s B-52 Stratofortress Bomber provides the USAF with immediate nuclear and conventional global strike capability.

With a range of 7,652nm, the 48.5m-long aircraft has a payload capacity of 70,000lb and can travel at 650mph.