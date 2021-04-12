RAAF’s No 32 Squadron and AMTS receive new airborne mission system

AMTS instructors Flight Lieutenants Sam de Boer, left, and Andrew Tyson conduct functional testing on the new Mission Airborne Training System. Credit: Squadron Leader Charles Tomlinson.

The Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAFF) Number 32 Squadron and Air Mission Training School (AMTS) have received a new mission airborne training system (MATS).

The console-based airborne mission system for the KA350 aircraft is set to take navigation training in a new direction, reported RAAF Flight Lieutenant Julia Ravell.

MATS replaces a navigator training system that has been in use since the early 2000s.

It is developed by Jet Aviation in partnership with Sydney-based software company Cirrus and Defence’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group.

The mission system received specialist design and technical input from the Institute of Aviation Medicine.

AMTS Squadron leader C Flight commander Charles Tomlinson said the way ‘navigators used to be trained involved a lot of paper maps and charts’.

Tomlinson said: “MATS is a very different system that allows us to inject training scenarios directly into the on-board console so trainees can fly realistic missions on a high-fidelity system, taking all the aircraft’s technical requirements into account.

“This is a comprehensive and immersive next-generation training system that sets students up for success, whether they go on to specialise in air combat, maritime or air mobility roles.”

The network-based platform is designed to augment training by providing customised options, diverse, dynamic and realistic mission scenarios.

It also offers instant feedback, realistic simulations and scope for detailed post-mission analysis.

Air Force Training Group Air Commodore Commander Gregory Frisina said: “It has taken a year, but it is awesome news that airforce training group now has a functional airborne training system that mirrors ground simulator systems.

“This system could also open the door for engagement with Indo-Pacific partners in accordance with airforce strategy.”