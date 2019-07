The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has prepared Williamson Airfield for the upcoming bilateral Exercise Talisman Sabre (TS19) between Australia and the US.

RAAF’s Combat Support Group (CSG) has set up the remote airfield in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

The majority of land-based activities will be held in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

Around 1,300 personnel, plus aircraft from the RAAF, Australian Army, the US and New Zealand will perform air operations at Williamson during the exercise.



The airfield will be used as a forward-operating base and to provide catering, communications, security and medical support for TS19.



Williamson Airfield Base commander wing commander Alan Brown said: “If we weren’t here, the aircraft would turn up and not have any support.

“People would have no health facilities, they wouldn’t be fed, there’d be no communications, we are key enablers to their air operations.

“CSG is extremely important to any air operation that occurs. It doesn’t just happen by itself; there are a lot of talented people behind the scenes that support those air operations.”

The biennial exercise is the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) largest combined exercise.

TS19 will be the eighth iteration of the exercise, which will be held from 11-24 July.

During the course of the exercise, forces will train in planning and conducting combined task force operations to improve combat readiness and interoperability.

Although Talisman Sabre is primarily a bilateral exercise between the US and Australia, additional countries may join upon invitation.

This year, forces from New Zealand, Canada, the UK and Japan will also take part in the exercise.