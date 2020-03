The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has supported Fiji Military Forces’ contribution to global peacekeeping operations.

Earlier this month, the RAAF conducted two sustainment missions that involved transporting Fijian peacekeepers to the Middle East.

Under the sustainment missions, a total of 78 Fijian peacekeepers were transported from Nadi in Fiji to Iraq on a C-17A Globemaster III tactical transport aircraft.

Australia Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said: “Australia and Fiji have a strong shared history of cooperation in support of domestic, regional and global operations.

“Fiji’s recent contribution of 54 personnel to Australia’s response to the bushfire emergency was a welcome and powerful example of the importance of maintaining close ties between our nations.”



Fijian forces are currently on a rotational deployment to the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The country has been supporting global peacekeeping operations for the past 42 years.

Later this year, Fiji Military Forces and the Australian defence will be involved in performing several other activities.

Reynolds added: “Australia is working with Fiji to increase our shared capability and strengthen people-to-people relationships through the Pacific Step-up.

“We remain committed to our engagement with Fiji through partnered projects such as the Blackrock Camp redevelopment and the design of the Maritime Essential Services Centre in Suva.

“Earlier this month, I attended the official handover of the newest Guardian-class Patrol Boat to Fiji, highlighting the success of the Pacific Maritime Security Program and the longevity of our relationships in the region.”