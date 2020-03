The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has received a new Broadspectrum Panther-S firefighting vehicle.

The firefighting vehicle arrived at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base East Sale in Victoria, Australia.

Launch of the vehicle was witnessed by Australian Defence Personnel Minister Darren Chester, as well as representatives from Broadspectrum and vehicle manufacturer Rosenbauer Australia.

A ceremony was held at the RAAF East Sale Fire Station for the new capability. During the event, the vehicle’s capabilities were demonstrated.

Australian Defence Personnel Minister Darren Chester said: “The new Panther-S model is being introduced by as part of Broadspectrum’s investment and commitment to firefighting and airfield safety.



“This investment is an example of the continued commitment of Broadspectrum to provide our ADF personnel with high-quality, state-of-the-art products and services.”

The Rosenbauer Panther 6×6 S has a 700hp engine, a 115km/h maximum speed, up to 10,300l of extinguishing medium capacity, and 7,000l/min pump output.

Panther is also available in other versions such as 6×6, 8×8 and 4×4.

Chester added: “I also thank Broadspectrum and the support they provided during the bushfires, where they provided extensive services to Defence personnel and evacuees, as well as being involved in the firefighting.”

Broadspectrum has been delivering base services and products to Australian defence at several bases for more than 15 years.

RAAF Base East Sale trains amateur pilots and gets them ready for other operational defence capabilities.

In December last year, RAAF Base East Sale also took delivery of the final aircraft in the RAAF Pilatus PC-21 pilot training aircraft fleet.