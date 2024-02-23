The multinational defence tech supplier, QinetiQ, has recently delivered a new form of combat air training to pilots in the Slovenian Armed Forces.
QinetiQ’s ‘Threat Representation’ offering involves attaching a ‘sleeve’ to the company’s PC-9B trainer aircraft as a target for a Slovenian PC-9M fighter in the 152nd Fixed Wing Squadron within the Slovenian Armed Forces.
According to the leading intelligence consultancy, GlobalData, the Slovenian Air Force operates eight PC-9 aircraft: seven PC-9M units, acquired between 1995 and 1999, and just one PC-96 fighter procured in 1998.
The sleeve serves as a hit counter that provides Slovenian pilots with immediate feedback about the number of rounds spent as well as the accuracy of the shot.
The training took place out of Andravida Air Force Base in Greece, across the overwater training areas, and also involved the 117th Combat Wing of the Greek Air Force.
QinetiQ’s Threat Representation services enable customers in more than 50 countries to practice defending themselves in the most realistic environments possible, against an ever-evolving threat landscape.
Graham Ollis, managing director for Global Threat Representation and managing director of QinetiQ’s German branch, stated: “I’m proud of the way our aircraft and ground teams worked together to ensure the success of this new training for the Slovenian Armed Forces.
“This offers an additional module within our Aerial Training Services, part of our global Threat Representation offering, and will continue to be offered to Slovenia, as well as other International forces.”