United Technologies subsidiary Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has expanded its helicopter engine service network with the appointment of its third designated maintenance facility (DMF) in Brazil.

Known as Helipark Manutenção Aeronáutica, the Carapicuíba maintenance facility in São Paulo will be used to service a number of helicopter engines such as PT6B-37A, PW206C, PW207D, PW207D1, PW207D2 and PW210A.

In addition to expanding the company’s helicopter engine service network in the region, appointment of the facility will help provide cost-effective, customised solutions to increase aircraft availability.



Once in service, Helipark Manutenção Aeronáutica will provide the country with line maintenance support in addition to mobile repair team (MRT) field services.

Last year, P&WC appointed RICO Taxi Aereo and ABA Manutenção de Aeronaves as DMFs to support PT6A customers in Brazil.

Kumarasingam added: “We have built a global footprint and frontline that is second to none. It is this worldwide network that enables us to deliver solutions with the ultimate goal of driving aircraft availability to ensure our operators are always mission-ready.

“Our new DMF is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional service to our South American helicopter operators along with access to the maintenance, tools, parts and technical expertise to best support their operations.”

The company’s support network in the country also includes the P&WC Do Brasil maintenance facility, the Covington Aircraft Engines’ PT6A Satellite, a P&WC parts distribution centre located in Sorocaba, as well as seven field support representatives.