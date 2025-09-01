The Viper Shield system is software-defined, allowing for future capability enhancements to maintain its effectiveness on the battlefield. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

The Polish government has chosen L3Harris Technologies to supply the AN/ALQ-254 Viper Shield electronic warfare (EW) system for its F-16 Viper aircraft upgrade initiative.

The procurement of the system will be conducted through a US government arrangement.

The Viper Shield system will help bolster the offensive and defensive functions of the Polish Air Force existing F-16 Block 52+ aircraft.

This upgrade will align Poland’s EW capabilities with those of other nations flying the latest F-16 Block 70 model, stated the company.

According to a GlobalData report, the global electronic warfare market is projected to experience a growth rate of 1.99%, reaching a valuation of $15.6bn billion by 2030.

The report also indicates that the increasing focus on information superiority and situational awareness in modern airborne warfare platforms is anticipated to be a significant driver of expenditure in this sector.

L3Harris space and airborne systems president Ed Zoiss said: “We are honoured Poland selected us to upgrade their F-16V multirole fighters. Viper Shield is in production and will enable pilots to identify, locate and counter rapidly evolving threats faster with enhanced success.”

The company said it is offering customers with several installation options for the Viper Shield. The system can be integrated into the new Block 70/72 jets as well as a retrofit for previous F-16 models. It is also available as an external pod, stated L3Harris.

L3Harris said it is collaborating with Lockheed Martin and the US Air Force to develop the AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield, aiming to equip US allies with advanced countermeasures to address complex and evolving threats.

Earlier in 2025, the Viper Shield suite achieved its inaugural flight on a US Air Force single seat Block 70 F-16 jet, piloted by the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base.

L3Harris Technologies is currently supplying this electronic warfare suite to F-16 fleets across seven nations and is actively engaging with additional allies and partner countries regarding potential acquisitions.

