Poland to buy five new C-130 Hercules multipurpose transport aircraft

The Polish Government has signed a contract to buy five new C-130 Hercules multipurpose transport aircraft.

The signing of the contract was announced by Poland National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak via Twitter.

Błaszczak tweeted: “We have signed a contract for the purchase of five C-130 Hercules planes within the framework of Excess Defence Articles.”

The procurement deal was finalised on 12 April and covers the cost of aircraft regeneration and retrofits.

Poland is expected to receive the first aircraft later this year.



Blaszczak added that the jets would go to the 33 Air Transport Base in Powidz, the largest military airport in Poland. It will help expand transport capacity.

The Polish Air Force received five refurbished C-130E Hercules military transport planes in 2012.

The US Government transfers defence equipment identified as excess to foreign governments or international organisations at a reduced price to support their modernisation efforts.

The Lockheed Martin-built C-130 is the US Air Force’s (USAF) principal tactical cargo and personnel transport aircraft.

The C-130 Hercules features a glass cockpit, digital avionics, as well as a new propulsion system with a six-bladed propeller. It is operational in more than 70 countries.

Lockheed Martin delivered the 2,600th C-130 Hercules tactical airlifter to USAF Special Operations Command in October 2019.

Last July, Yokota Air Base (AB) in Japan received a C-130J Super Hercules Weapons System Training (WST) simulator.