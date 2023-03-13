The PC-21 is a single-engine turboprop that can be used for pilot training activities. Credit: © Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

Pilatus Aircraft has received a new contract to provide a total of 16 PC-21 advanced trainer aircraft for the Spanish Air Force (Ejército del Aire).

The contract has been awarded by the Spanish Ministry of Defence’s procurement arm Dirección General de Armamento y Material (DGAM).

Out of the 16 aircraft, 14 PC-21 will be delivered to the Spanish Air Force’s Academia General del Aire (AGA) in San Javier, while the remaining aircraft will be handed over to Centro Logístico de Armamento y Experimentación (CLAEX).

CLAEX will deploy the two new trainer aircraft to support flight tests, training, experimental, research and developmental activities.

The new PC-21 single-engine trainer aircraft will be stationed in Torrejón, near Madrid.

The company will also deliver associated simulator systems, additional mission planning and debriefing systems, pilot training software along with two cockpit procedure trainers.

Pilatus Government Aviation vice-president André Zimmermann said: “Over the last few years, we have built an excellent relationship with Spanish customers and are now very pleased to help them enhance their training skills with this follow-on order of PC-21 aircraft and associated ground-based training systems.”

The new aircraft will be used to provide basic and elementary training to the Spanish Air Force’s pilots.

In 2020, Pilatus received an order to deliver 24 PC-21 aircraft to Spain. The company completed delivery of all the aircraft by mid-2022.

AGA Air Operations Group commander lieutenant colonel Ildefonso Martínez-Pardo González said: “Now in use with Spanish Air and Space Force for over 18 months, the PC-21 integrated training system far exceeds our expectations.

“Its reliable and efficient powerplant, aerodynamics, safety systems and avionics make the PC-21 a highly versatile trainer, capable of performing any phase of flight training from the most elementary to the most advanced.”