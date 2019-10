The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is seeking suppliers or contractors to repair and overhaul six ejection seats of its SIAI-Marchetti S-211 jet trainers.

Prospective bidders are required to have experience in a similar project within the past five years. The deadline for submission and opening of bids is 4 October.

In a bid bulletin posted at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System, PAF Bids and Awards Committee chair Carlo Bueno N Buena said: “The Philippine Air Force reserves the right to reject any and all bids, declare a failure of bidding, or not award the contract at any time prior to contract award in accordance with Section 41 of RA 9184 and its IRR without thereby incurring any liability to the affected bidder or bidders.”

The SIAI-Marchetti S.211 turbofan-powered military trainer aircraft is the basic jet trainer of the PAF.

The aircraft can also be used for ground attack and patrol missions. It was designed and originally marketed by Italian aviation manufacturer SIAI-Marchetti.



During the early 90s, the PAF originally acquired 24 units as a support for its Northrop F-5 Tiger fighter fleet. Nearly three to five units are still operational.

In addition to the PAF, the SIAI Marchetti S211 military jet pilot trainer is in operation with the airforces of Haiti and Singapore.

SIAI-Marchetti commenced the development of S-211 in 1976 as a private venture initiative, announcing its existence during the following year. The first prototype performed its maiden flight on 10 April 1981.

The Singapore Air Force placed the initial order for ten aircraft in 1983. Around 60 aircraft have been sold to airforces across the world.