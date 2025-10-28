The partners will co-develop and manufacture autonomous air systems for the Polish Armed Forces. Credit: © Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa.

Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and Anduril have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and manufacture autonomous air systems for the Polish Armed Forces.

The scope of the MoU includes the production of a Polish version of Anduril’s Barracuda-500M cruise missile. It will incorporate sovereign Polish suppliers from across the PGZ.

This partnership will support Poland’s defence industry, improve its use of AI in defence, and create skilled jobs in the country, PGZ said.

PGZ CEO Adam Leszkiewicz said: “By combining PGZ’s industrial potential with Anduril’s experience in autonomous systems, we can introduce to our market a solution that meets the requirements of armed forces.

“This agreement paves the way for technology transfer, joint R&D and equipment development, which will strengthen the security of not only Poland but also the entire eastern flank of NATO. Through its partnership with Anduril, PGZ is opening up to new areas of activity, related to cruise missiles and rocket technology.”

Anduril launched the Barracuda family of Autonomous Air Vehicles (AAVs) in September 2024.

The family is made up of three models, which include the Barracuda-100, Barracuda-250, and Barracuda-500. Every upgrade is said to provide enhanced size, range, and payload capacity.

All Barracudas are designed to accommodate a range of payloads and deployment methods.

PGZ and Anduril have indicated that activities connected to the joint development of these systems will proceed subject to necessary government approvals in both Poland and the US.

The duo will work closely with relevant authorities to maintain compliance with all applicable rules and regulations.

Anduril Europe vice president Brian Moran said: “Poland is a key strategic partner for Anduril. Working with PGZ to localise production of the Barracuda demonstrates how allied industry and sovereign suppliers can deliver rapidly scalable, affordable capability to deter aggression.”

